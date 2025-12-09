TANGKAK, Dec 9 — A woman in her 20s drowned after the vehicle she was driving plunged into the Sungai Muar at Tanjung Agas here yesterday.

Muar Fire and Rescue Station operations commander Senior Fire Officer I Jahairi Shukor said the station received an emergency call at 3.48 pm, before 10 firefighters from the Muar and Tangkak stations rushed to the scene.

He said upon arrival, the operations team found a woman trapped inside a Nissan Grand Livina multipurpose vehicle (MPV).

“The firefighters were able to extricate the victim, but she was confirmed dead by medical personnel. The body was handed over to the police for further action”, he said in a statement yesterday.

The operation concluded at 4.40 pm. — Bernama