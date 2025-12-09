KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 9 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim has wished the national contingent good luck as they begin their quest for medals in the SEA Games Thailand 2025, which officially begins today.

“Compete with focus, calmness and confidence. The prayers of all Malaysians accompany your every step,” he posted on social media today.

The biennial Games will run through Dec 20, while the Asean Para Games (APG) 2025 will be from Jan 20-26, 2026.

Malaysia has sent 1,142 athletes and 515 to the SEA Games 2025, and will send 236 athletes and 117 officials to the APG 2025.

Malaysia is targeting 200 medals at the SEA Games 2025. Some sports have already started this week. — Bernama