PUTRAJAYA, Dec 7 — The freedom of speech enjoyed by the people in a democratic system must go hand in hand with understanding constitutional limits, shared values and the principles of truth in a diverse society, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He stressed that, while the public has every right to express their views, including dissatisfaction, such expressions must be grounded in knowledge, decorum and an awareness of moral values.

“We give the people freedom of speech, but I ask that it be accompanied by understanding,” Anwar said during a 30-minute townhall session held in conjunction with the closing ceremony of the Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku programme today.

Also present at the session were Deputy Prime Ministers Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi and Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof.

Anwar said Islamic political traditions emphasise that freedom must be accompanied by responsibility, as well as the ability to assess issues fairly, civilly and based on truth.

Therefore, he said that education, government agencies, the Akademi Kenegaraan and communication initiatives all play an important role in continuously fostering understanding among the people.

The Prime Minister also pointed out the existence of groups which loudly condemn corruption, yet at the same time glorify or support individuals who offer bribes.

“In this democratic system, those who embody the most corrupt values are not only angry at those who receive bribes—as they should be—but at the same time, they glorify those who openly give bribes,” he said.

“The people must understand the Constitution—its boundaries, the laws, and the foundational principles that govern a multiracial nation. Without this awareness, everyone will simply follow their own sentiments… whether extreme left-wing ideology, extreme right-wing ideology, entrenched racism or exclusivist tendencies,” he said.

Anwar said that nation-building cannot be driven by an attitude of believing oneself to be ‘the most correct, the smartest or the most capable.’ Instead, it requires openness to listen to differing views, and accepting criticism in a constructive manner.

“That is why we must have the ability to seek accurate information with sincere intentions. You may reprimand, you may criticise, you may offer counter-proposals… but you must not insult, abuse or slander. Even more so, you cannot deceive, bribe or twist statements,” he said.

Commenting on the cost of living issue, the Prime Minister said the government has taken note of public concerns and criticisms regarding various policies and has responded with two important announcements.

One of them, he said, was the targeted RON95 petrol subsidy under the Budi Madani RON95 (Budi95) initiative, which demonstrates the government’s decision to adopt a prudent and balanced approach that does not burden the people—contrary to the World Bank’s proposal to float fuel prices according to market rates.

“This reduction is highly significant as it reflects not only our political will but also our economic capability,” he said.

In addition to the targeted subsidy, Anwar said the government is expanding the Rahmah Sales programme as an immediate measure to assist people still affected by inflation, even though Malaysia’s inflation rate remains among the lowest in the world.

“Even a slight increase in prices has a substantial impact on low-income groups… which is why the cost of living remains one of the issues we are addressing with utmost seriousness,” he said.

The Prime Minister said the government will continue strengthening its communication efforts and clearly explaining the benefits of its programmes to ensure that public concerns and complaints receive proper attention.

He added that the government has also taken firm measures to dismantle cartels, including long-standing chicken and egg cartels, while intensifying enforcement to curb smuggling and leakages, which are estimated to have reached RM15.5 billion.

However, Anwar noted that this major effort has yet to become part of the public narrative or a serious point of debate in Parliament.

“It is only right that we recognise the enforcement personnel—those who work tirelessly, take risks and have succeeded in saving RM15.5 billion of the country’s funds. Yet, this does not become the narrative. Instead, what often surfaces are minor issues that are repeatedly highlighted,” he said. — Bernama