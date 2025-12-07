PORT DICKSON, Dec 7 — A four-year-old boy was believed to have drowned in a swimming pool at a homestay in Batu 4, Jalan Pantai, here last night.

Port Dickson police chief Supt Maslan Udin said police were alerted to the incident by the Emergency Department of Hospital Tuanku Ja’afar (HTJ) Seremban.

He said preliminary investigations revealed that the pool where the victim was found was about 1.5 metres deep and nine metres long.

“The victim received initial treatment at Port Dickson Hospital before being transferred to the Paediatric Intensive Care Unit of HTJ at about 6 pm,” he said in a statement today.

He said the child was pronounced dead at 8.40 pm by the attending doctor, and the case has been classified as sudden death. — Bernama