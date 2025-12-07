KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — The Malaysia Border Control and Protection Agency (AKPS) has denied the authenticity of two viral TikTok videos showing a face and voice resembling its director-general, Datuk Seri Mohd Shuhaily Mohd Zain.

AKPS, in a statement, also advised the public to be cautious of the videos, which use deepfake technology to imitate Mohd Shuhaily’s identity for fraudulent purposes, including purportedly expressing support for certain forms of assistance.

“The public is reminded not to be deceived or misled by content produced using artificial intelligence (AI), such as deepfakes, which are increasingly easy to manipulate for fraudulent activities.

“To obtain authentic information on any form of government assistance, the public is advised to refer only to official media channels and the websites of the relevant ministries, departments and agencies,” the agency said.

AKPS said it is taking the matter seriously and stressed that legal action will be taken against any party responsible for producing or disseminating the fake content. — Bernama