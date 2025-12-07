KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 7 — Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim took the opportunity yesterday to visit the family of the late Datuk Seri Bung Moktar Radin, who passed away early Friday.

During the meeting, Anwar conveyed condolences on behalf of the Madani Government to the entire family of the former Sabah deputy chief minister, describing his passing as a great loss to the state of Sabah and the nation.

“His passing is a great loss to Sabah and the country, particularly for his long-standing service in administration, politics and his struggle in championing the people,” he said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Anwar also prayed for Bung Moktar’s family to be granted strength during this difficult time.

“May the family of the late leader be granted strength and resilience to face this challenging period, and may his soul be showered with blessings and placed among the righteous,” he said.

Bung Moktar, who was the Sabah Barisan Nasional chairman, died at a private hospital in Kota Kinabalu at 1.46am Friday.

He had retained the Lamag state seat in the 17th Sabah State Election on November 29. — Bernama