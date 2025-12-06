KUANTAN, Dec 6 — The National Flood Forecasting and Warning Centre (PRABN) has issued a flood warning for Kuantan, particularly for low-lying areas and locations near the Kuantan and Cherating river basins, from today until next Tuesday.

In a statement, PRABN said this follows the alert-level continuous rain warning issued by the Malaysian Meteorological Department on Dec 3, alongside forecasts indicating that river levels are expected to rise above the danger mark, increasing the likelihood of flooding in the district.

Areas at risk include Kampung Pasir Kemudi, Kampung Panching, Kampung Sungai Lembing, Kampung Melayu, Kampung Sungai Rimau, Bandar Sungai Lembing, Bandar Kuantan, Kampung Galing, Taman Galing, Alor Akar, Beserah, Alor Ladang, Kampung Sungai Soi, Tanah Putih, Kampung Jawa, Medan Warisan, Taman Putih Lama, Kampung Cenderawasih and Kampung Kurnia.

Other identified locations are Kampung Belukar, Kampung Razali, the Sungai Isap Damai Collector Drain, Sungai Isap 1 and 2, Kampung Chendering, Kampung Bukit Rangin, Kampung Sungai Tiram, Kampung Sungai Pinang and the Padang Maju housing area.

“Low-lying areas within a five-kilometre radius of the Cherating River Basin are also at risk, involving the Sultan Ahmad Shah Maritime Academy (Amsas) officers’ quarters, Kampung Cherating, Kampung Cherating Damai, Taman Balok Damai and Kampung Chendor,” the statement read.

PRABN added that flooding may occur earlier or later than expected.

“This warning is issued to enable residents, especially those in identified flood-prone areas, to remain alert and comply with instructions from the authorities,” the statement said. — Bernama