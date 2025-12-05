KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — A 17-year-old SPM candidate was killed and his schoolmate seriously injured after their motorcycle crashed into a concrete mixer lorry along Jalan Lunas–Bandar Permata in Kulim yesterday.

Kulim District Deputy Police Chief, Deputy Superintendent Tengku Mohd Faisal Tengku Yeng, said both teenagers were students at SMK Padang Serai.

He told Astro Awani that police received a call from a member of the public at 4.15pm reporting a collision involving a Yamaha Lagenda 100 motorcycle and a concrete mixer lorry.

“The SPM candidate who was riding the motorcycle was pronounced dead at the scene from severe head and body injuries,” he said.

According to Tengku Mohd Faisal, early investigations suggest the motorcycle had been travelling from Pekan Lunas towards the rider’s home in Taman Lagenda when the crash occurred.

The lorry, driven by a 36-year-old man, was heading in the same direction and was believed to be en route to a construction site in Pekan Lunas.

He said the collision happened as the lorry attempted to make a left turn at a junction.

“The motorcycle carrying the two male students was behind the lorry. Due to the very close distance, the motorcycle could not avoid the lorry and ended up wedged under the left rear tyre,” he told Astro Awani.

The lorry driver was uninjured and detained for questioning. Police are investigating the case under Section 41(1) of the Road Transport Act 1987.