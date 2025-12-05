TANGKAK, Dec 5 — A man lost RM10,500 after falling victim to an online investment scam syndicate that promised high returns within a short period.

Tangkak police chief Supt Roslan Mohd Talib said the 50-year-old victim was added to a Telegram group on Wednesday by an unknown individual.

He said the civil servant was deceived by an investment scheme falsely using the name of Khazanah Nasional Berhad and proceeded to make three transactions, transferring money into two different accounts after being promised quick returns and repayment of his capital.

“Upon realising he had been cheated after making the transactions on Wednesday and yesterday (Dec 4), he lodged a police report, and the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

“Police urge the public to remain vigilant and not be easily swayed by investment schemes offering high profits with minimal effort in a short timeframe,” he said. — Bernama