KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The government, through the Ministry of Finance, will study the proposal to postpone the implementation of e-Invoicing for micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) with annual revenue of up to RM1 million following calls for a more suitable transition period for the group.

Deputy Finance Minister Lim Hui Ying said she would bring the proposal to the ministry level for further study.

“I will bring this proposal to the Finance Ministry, and we will examine it along with the points raised (by the Ledang MP),” she said during the question-and-answer session in the Dewan Rakyat today.

This was in response to Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh’s (PH-Ledang) request for the government to consider postponing the implementation of Phase 5 e-Invoicing covering MSMEs.

According to Lim, based on a survey conducted by the Inland Revenue Board (IRB), more than 85 per cent of taxpayers are already aware of the e-Invoicing implementation, while more than 90 per cent reported having sufficient understanding as a result of free and paid briefings and webinars organised by the IRB and external parties.

She said the IRB also continuously provides opportunities for engagement with trade associations or business groups that require assistance to ensure a smooth transition to e-Invoicing.

Responding to a supplementary question from Datuk Siti Zailah Mohd Yusoff (PN-Rantau Panjang) regarding the protection of consumer and business data, Lim stressed that the IRB places a high priority on data protection in line with the government’s information and communications technology (ICT) security policy, cloud computing guidelines, and information security circular currently in force.

She said the IRB also adheres to international standards such as the Information Security Management System (ISMS) and Business Continuity Management System (BCMS), as well as implementing encryption, authentication, access control and firewalls to prevent data breaches or tampering.

The board also enforces data governance in accordance with industry standards, restricts access to authorised individuals only, and conducts periodic security posture assessments with third parties, Lim added.

Additionally, she said, the IRB works closely with the National Cyber Security Agency and the National Security Council to ensure that the protection of the e-Invoicing system is at the highest level, including continuous improvements based on monitoring and periodic audits. — Bernama