KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 5 — The Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) has acquired more than 7,000 body-worn cameras (BWC) in a push to strengthen public trust and reinforce standards of good governance.

Harian Metro reported that Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Mohd Khalid Ismail said robust infrastructure and adequate equipment were essential to support the operations of the Crime Prevention and Community Safety Department (JPJKK) and to ensure frontline readiness.

He said the rollout of BWCs would help improve public confidence, enhance governance practices and increase accountability during police deployments.

“Additionally, 7,000 Mobile Card Acceptance Devices (MCAD) have been supplied to relevant units, allowing real-time data checks with key agencies and expediting inspection, investigation and enforcement processes.

“Patrol car (MPV) units and the Motorcycle Patrol Unit (URB) from JPJKK’s Ground Operations Division continue to carry out sustained patrols.

“Their presence not only boosts public confidence but also forms a key pillar of direct crime-prevention efforts,” he said at the monthly Inspector-General’s Assembly today, according to the national daily.

Mohd Khalid said JPJKK had also received more than 1,600 MPV vehicles for rapid response duties, along with over 1,100 taser guns to strengthen enforcement capabilities and improve officer safety.