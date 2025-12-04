KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — Sabah Parks will impose a complete ban on single-use plastic bags at all its protected areas starting January 1.

The move is part of efforts to safeguard the state’s natural heritage, according to the agency under the State Tourism, Culture and Environment Ministry.

In its Facebook page, Sabah Parks stated that the move is aimed at protecting fragile ecosystems, including marine habitats, forest environments and wildlife from pollution and long-term degradation caused by disposable plastics.

“Visitors are encouraged to bring their own reusable eco bags when visiting the parks.

“This initiative is part of Sabah Parks’ commitment to environmental conservation and in support of global sustainability efforts.

“Let’s protect our natural heritage together. Say no to plastic bags!”

The ban applies to popular destinations such as Kinabalu Park, Tunku Abdul Rahman Marine Park, Sipadan, Mabul, Tun Sakaran Marine Park, among others, under Sabah Parks’ jurisdiction. — Daily Express