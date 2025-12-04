KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Public Accounts Committee (PAC) said today that poor financial management and structural weaknesses in government-linked entities remain a major obstacle to Putrajaya’s cost-saving agenda, warning that persistent lapses risk eroding public trust in the administration’s reform efforts.

PAC chair Datuk Mas Ermieyati Samsudin said the auditor-general continues to flag defective procurement practices that have resulted in millions of ringgit in leakages, prompting the committee to issue dozens of reminders throughout 2025 urging stricter oversight of contract awards.

Lawmakers passed the Government Procurement Bill 2025 earlier this year as part of the Anwar administration’s push to strengthen tender processes — reforms the PAC stressed must be fully implemented.

“In all PAC took serious note of all the critical findings held in this year’s proceedings,” said Mas Ermieyati, the Masjid Tanah MP from Perikatan Nasional.

“The findings exposed systemic weaknesses in public financial management that involves procurements, project implementation, revenue management and the performance of government-linked companies or government-linked investment companies,” she added.

MORE TO COME