PORT DICKSON, Dec 4 — No shortcomings have been detected in the Malaysian Armed Forces’ (MAF) standard operating procedures (SOP) for training, including those for the Reserve Officers Training Unit (Palapes), said Chief of Defence Force Gen Tan Sri Mohd Nizam Jaffar.

He said the MAF ensures that all SOPs are fully complied with, including on reporting and daily training.

“All the SOPs have been reviewed; so far, there are no shortcomings in the training SOPs that have been implemented in terms of reporting and daily training. All SOPs have already been updated,” he told reporters.

He said this at the United Nations National Medal (PNBB) presentation ceremony for the Malaysian Battalion (MALBATT) 850–12, involving 852 personnel comprising 82 officers and 770 other ranks here today.

Mohd Nizam said parents should not feel worried about allowing their children to join the MAF following several isolated issues that may have involved the organisation.

“Even if someone says they are afraid to send their children to the MAF, my own mother would have said the same. Alhamdulillah, after 41 years in service, the MAF is not something to be feared. In fact, it is part of the sacrifice for the country, so parents should not feel that kind of fear,” he said.

He added that bullying is not a culture in the military, and that the training conducted aims to build the character and resilience expected of servicemen and servicewomen.

“It is not easy to wear this uniform, so the training conducted may appear tough to the public, but it is necessary to become the backbone of the nation’s sovereignty.

“Any offence under civil law is also an offence under military law. As a member of the forces, there is a Code of Conduct or Warrior Ethos that must be followed. If these are not observed, then the individual has violated the rules and will face action,” he said. — Bernama