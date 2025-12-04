MIRI, Dec 4 — Miri MP Chiew Choon Man has assured that the Inland Revenue Board (IRB) will not deny members of the public entry to its Urban Transformation Centre (UTC) office here solely based on attire, following public outrage over an incident last weekend involving a visitor wearing shorts.

Chiew said he was ‘regretful and upset’ after reading reports that a man was allegedly barred from entering the office because of his clothing. His office had since received numerous complaints from the public.

“On Monday, I contacted IRB Miri for internal investigation and informed Deputy Finance Minister YB Lim Hui Ying and the IRB CEO (chief executive officer). The matter will also be investigated at a higher level,” he said in a statement.

Chiew stressed that while a dress code exists, it should serve only as guidance and not prevent people from obtaining essential services.

“Government offices exist to serve the people. Officers may advise on attire, but they should not deny entry or service,” he said.

He instructed his officers to meet IRB Miri to convey his position and seek clarification.

IRB subsequently confirmed that no member of the public should be turned away on clothing alone, and the People’s Volunteer Corps (Rela) personnel will be reminded not to obstruct anyone unless a criminal offence is involved.

Chiew added that anyone facing a similar situation may contact the Miri Parliamentary Service Centre on 012-8520946 to lodge a complaint.

He also thanked Lim, Alan Ling, and Sarawak United People’s Party (SUPP) secretary-general Datuk Sebastian Ting for their support.

Ting noted that any regulations enforced by federal agencies in Sarawak must respect the state’s multicultural character and should not hinder public services.

“We do not welcome this form of federal imposition on the people of Sarawak and urge IRB to revert to previous practices, which have worked without issues for years,” he said. — The Borneo Post