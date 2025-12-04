KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Kedah Education Department has removed two teachers suspected of being involved in alleged sexual misconduct from their respective Education Ministry (MoE) institutions in the state.

In a statement, the department said both cases — which are unrelated — are currently under investigation.

“The Kedah Education Department takes seriously the allegations of sexual misconduct involving two teachers in the state, as circulated on social media. Action has been taken by removing them from MoE institutions until investigations are completed.

“The Kedah Education Department does not compromise on any behaviour involving sexual misconduct and will continue to ensure that the safety and wellbeing of students, teachers and all members of educational institutions are prioritised,” the statement said.

Yesterday, allegations involving the two teachers went viral online, with one of the police reports linked to the cases uploaded by a Facebook user.

In the first case, a former educator alleged that a male secondary school teacher in the district had engaged in such acts involving a 15-year-old female student.

Screenshots of conversations between the teacher and student were also uploaded, alongside confirmation that police and Public Complaints Management System (Sispaa) reports had been filed.

In the second case, a police report uploaded online showed a 17-year-old female student lodged a complaint at the Alor Setar police station on October 21.

According to the report, the teacher allegedly used lewd language and behaved inappropriately while teaching History.