KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 4 — The Foreign Ministry is continuing to monitor developments affecting Malaysians following the severe floods and landslides that struck parts of Aceh, West Sumatra and North Sumatra last month.

In a statement on the latest situation, the ministry confirmed that three Malaysians, aged between 63 and 64, who had been uncontactable since November 27, have now been safely located and evacuated from an area that had been cut off due to flooding.

They were flown by the Indonesian Air Force from Rembele Airport in Takengon to Medan and arrived at Kualanamu Airport yesterday evening.

The Consulate General in Medan is arranging their return to Malaysia as soon as possible, it said.

It added that, however, one Malaysian woman, aged 64, remains uncontactable and efforts to trace her whereabouts are ongoing.

“Malaysians with information that may assist in establishing her location are urged to contact the Consulate General immediately,” it stressed.

In a related development, the ministry said the search and rescue (SAR) operation remains ongoing to locate a Malaysian citizen, Asrul Nizam Apridwson, 30, who was reported missing in a landslide in Padang Panjang, West Sumatra, on November 27.

The SAR operations, which have entered their seventh day, are focused on riverbanks and landslide zones near Jambatan Kembar.

“The Consulate General remains in close coordination with Indonesian authorities and continues to provide support to the family, who are currently assisting local officials with necessary identification procedures,” the statement read.

Meanwhile, the ministry advised Malaysians who are currently in the affected areas of North Sumatra, West Sumatra and Aceh to exercise extreme caution, remain alert and adhere to all guidance issued by local authorities.

“Families in Malaysia who are unable to contact their relatives in the affected areas are strongly urged to reach out to the Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan for assistance,” it said.

The Consulate General of Malaysia in Medan can be contacted via the 24-hour hotline at +62 823-6164-6046 or by email at [email protected]. — Bernama