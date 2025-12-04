PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The resolution on the Terengganu government’s warning notices against 10 plantation lots owned by Felda and FGV Holdings Bhd (FGV) will be presented at today’s Cabinet meeting.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi, who is also Minister of Rural and Regional Development, said Felda and FGV boards of directors were meeting yesterday to draft suitable recommendations and possible solutions.

“Felda and FGV’s board meetings are ongoing. I will personally bring their resolutions to the Cabinet meeting today.”

“I expect several recommendations to be forwarded to me, and I will present them to the Cabinet so that immediate action can be taken,” he told reporters after his ministry’s monthly assembly here yesterday.

Asked if a special task force was needed to prevent similar disputes in other states, Ahmad Zahid said such a move was unnecessary.

“I don’t see a real problem. This can be brought to the National Land Council or discussed with the respective menteri besar and chief ministers. We usually resolve matters at that level, not through legal action or eviction proceedings.

“Everything can be negotiated, even with states not aligned with Putrajaya,” he said.

Zahid added that no date has been set for his meeting with Terengganu Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Samsuri Mokhtar on the issue but said it would happen “as soon as possible”.

The Terengganu government on Sunday issued warning notices against about 15,000 hectares of land across 10 plantation lots owned by the agency and its subsidiary, claiming that for over 40 years, no land premiums, taxes or profit-sharing had been paid to the state government.

On December 2, Felda and FGV issued a joint statement saying that they were conducting a comprehensive review of all documents related to the state government’s warnings. The review covers historical records, payment details, land premiums, ownership status and development conditions.

The notices, citing unlawful occupation and trespass, were issued on November 3, December 1 and December 2 for the plantation lots in Besut, Setiu, Dungun, Hulu Terengganu, Marang and Kemaman. — Bernama