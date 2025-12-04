PUTRAJAYA, Dec 4 — The Energy Transition and Water Transformation Ministry (Petra) will focus on accelerating the shift towards renewable energy (RE) and strengthening national water resource management as Malaysia moves into the fourth year of the Madani agenda, Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof said.

Fadillah, who is also the energy transition and water transformation minister, said the government remains committed to achieving its target of generating 70 per cent of the country’s electricity capacity from renewable sources by 2050 as outlined in the National Energy Transition Roadmap (NETR).

He said Malaysia has reached 31 per cent installed RE capacity as of October and the target will be raised to 35 per cent by 2030 under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

“To reach this target, the government will expand several strategic initiatives, including the launch of the Large-Scale Solar Programme (LSS 6) in early 2026, an additional 300-megawatt quota for biogas, biomass and small hydro under the Feed-In Tariff (FiT) scheme, and the introduction of the Corporate Renewable Energy Supply Scheme (CRESS).

“This will enable consumers to source green energy directly from producers,” he told Bernama in conjunction with the ‘Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku’ programme and the 2025 National Public Service Reform Convention, which will take place from December 5 to 7 at Dataran Putrajaya.

Fadillah said the implementation of the Solar ATAP (Accelerated Transition Action Programme) scheme will also be expanded to allow more consumers to generate their own electricity.

Meanwhile, the Community Renewable Energy Aggregation Mechanism (CREAM) programme will enable communities to generate energy collectively through aggregated rooftop solar systems, while the Low Carbon Energy Generation Programme (LCEGP) aims to diversify non-solar RE sources such as biogas, biomass and small hydropower.

For the water sector, Fadillah said Petra will prioritise strengthening the National Water Policy through an integrated strategy to ensure long-term water security and to position the sector as a new economic driver.

He said under the policy, the ministry aims to shift the national view of water from a social resource to a dynamic economic asset capable of generating high value.

“The ministry’s main focus is to ensure more integrated water management by strengthening the National Water Council (MAN) as the key platform to coordinate policies, strategies and implementation between the federal and state governments,” he said.

Fadillah said MAN, chaired by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, will help bridge jurisdictional gaps and drive water diplomacy in resolving cross-border resource conflicts.

He said Petra will also establish a National Hydrology Data Centre to consolidate all water resource data under one central hub, enabling policies and decisions to be based on scientific data and more accurate hydrological forecasts. This, he said, will strengthen Integrated Water Resources Management (IWRM).

Meanwhile, the ministry is also exploring alternative water sources such as conjunctive use of groundwater, rainwater harvesting and desalination technology to reduce reliance on surface water.

“Petra is also mainstreaming climate adaptation measures to ensure land-use planning in water catchment areas is standardised and strictly protected to preserve the natural ecosystem’s role as a flood absorber and water storage system,” he said.

In terms of water supply services, Fadillah said Petra will strengthen industry governance through Phase II amendments to the Water Services Industry Act 2006 (Act 655), focusing on enforcement, reclaimed water management and the application of circular economy principles.

He said the amendments are crucial to ensure the sector remains efficient, competitive and sustainable.

On financing, Fadillah said Petra is reviewing alternative funding models for the water sector under the 2040 Water Sector Transformation Plan (AIR2040), including public-private partnerships through the Private Finance Initiative (PFI) to reduce dependence on government funding.

“This approach aims to strengthen financial resilience and enhance the competitiveness of water operators to ensure continuity of quality water supply and sewerage services for consumers,” he said.

In conjunction with the ‘Rancakkan Madani Bersama Malaysiaku’ programme, Fadillah said Petra is also organising various advocacy programmes and interactive exhibitions to promote sustainable lifestyle practices and appreciation of energy and water resources.

Key highlights include the Net Energy Metering 3.0 (NEM 3.0) showcase, the NUR@Petra (Nikmat Untuk Rakyat @ Petra) programme, electrical safety advocacy activities, sustainable cleaning demonstrations and an exhibition featuring the Langat Sewage Treatment Plant (LRK) model.

According to Fadillah, Petra’s interactive sessions allow visitors to engage directly and better understand the government’s initiatives to improve energy efficiency and water management.

“All programmes at Petra’s booth aim to educate the public on the government’s ongoing efforts to enhance quality of life through electricity and water services.

“We hope this will increase awareness and encourage Malaysians to adopt sustainable lifestyles that value our God-given energy and water resources,” he said. — Bernama