KOTA KINABALU, Dec 4 — The inclusion of a Barisan Nasional (BN) assemblyman in the newly formed Sabah Cabinet on Monday was made in the interest of maintaining political stability in the state, said Deputy Chief Minister Datuk Seri Masidi Manjun.

The Gabungan Rakyat Sabah (GRS) secretary-general acknowledged that the decision had drawn criticism but stressed that ensuring a stable administration remained crucial, as the state’s development agenda and the people’s well-being are the government’s foremost priorities.

“Sometimes we have to swallow our pride to see the bigger picture, and to me, the bigger picture is a stable Sabah so that everyone can focus on getting the job done.

“It would be a waste, in my opinion, for us to have elections every time just to determine who is strong or who is not, while the real issue — fixing the problem in Sabah — is conveniently put aside in favour of political pursuit,” said the Sabah finance minister after clocking in at his ministry here, yesterday.

On Monday, Sabah Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Ariffin, who successfully defended the Sukau seat in the recently concluded 17th State Election, was appointed as a member of the newly formed Sabah Cabinet.

Masidi also emphasised the importance of cooperation among political parties for the sake of the state’s welfare, noting that there are times when both sides must set aside their differences.

Masidi said the Sabah government’s foremost objective is to drive the state’s development and safeguard the well-being of its people, stressing that political unrest would not occur if all elected representatives remained focused on these priorities.

He acknowledged that the composition of the newly formed Sabah Cabinet may not please everyone — particularly with only 11 members, including the chief minister — noting that the state has many capable individuals but limited positions.

Masidi explained that every assemblyman has a distinct role in serving the people, and any position entrusted to them should be viewed as an opportunity to deliver the best possible service with sincerity, openness and full dedication.

“The Chief Minister (Datuk Seri Hajiji Noor), during the first Cabinet meeting, also reminded us that we are there to work hard and remain fully focused on ensuring that each ministry performs at the highest level,” he said. — Bernama