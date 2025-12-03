KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) developed by Tenaga Nasional Berhad (TNB) is expected to commence operations by the end of 2026, the Dewan Rakyat was told today.

Deputy Energy Transition and Water Transformation Minister Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir said the pilot project, currently in the development phase, was designed to support the grid system in Peninsular Malaysia.

He said the implementation of the system would also allow for a higher input of solar energy.

“The government, through the Energy Commission, has implemented an open bidding exercise for the Malaysia Battery Energy Storage Technology (MyBEST) with a capacity of 400MW/1,600MWh for utility-level use of BESS,” he said during a question-and-answer session.

Akmal Nasrullah was responding to a question from Datuk Shamshulkahar Mohd Deli (BN—Jempol) on the BESS project status, the government’s measures to ensure the technology remains environmentally friendly and prevents used battery waste pollution, and the safety precautions in place.

Akmal Nasrullah said that among the initiatives taken to ensure battery technology remained environmentally friendly and did not contribute to used battery waste pollution was the implementation of an Engineering, Procurement and Construction (EPC) process for the dismantling, decommissioning, disposal and recycling of battery installations in line with local legislation.

“It also includes compliance with the Environmental Quality Act and the Solid Waste and Public Cleansing Management Act 2007, the implementation of the Environmental Management Plan for the BESS project, as well as the recycling of battery components according to the law,” he said.

Akmal Nasrullah said that in terms of safety, the government would make sure the system adhered to international standards such as IEC 62619 and UL 9540.

“BESS will also meet the fire department’s safety and compliance requirements for BESS installations, namely NFPA 855: Standard for the Installation of Stationary Energy Storage Systems,” he said.

The NFPA 855 standard serves as the primary reference for reducing the risk of fire and explosion associated with BESS installations. — Bernama