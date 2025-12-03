KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim, King of Malaysia, was today proclaimed as the patron of the Scouts Association of Malaysia.

The proclamation was made when the King received a courtesy call from the National Chief Scout, Maj Gen (Rtd) Prof Datuk Dr Mohd Zin Bidin at Dewan Sri Bendahara, Istana Negara.

During the audience, Sultan Ibrahim also accepted the First Class Bintang Semangat Padi Emas medal from the association.

Also present were National Scout Council deputy president Datuk Ahmad Shaziy Ismail Bakti, vice-president Datuk Zamani Tambichek and treasurer Tan Sri Datuk Abdullah Taib.

The King’s appointment as the patron of the association accords with Part II, Section 1, Article 11(1) of the Policy, Organisation and Rules (POR) 2010, read together with Act 784 or the Scouts Association of Malaysia Act 1968 (revised 2016). — Bernama