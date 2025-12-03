KUCHING, Dec 3 — The Sarawak government today announced a Special Financial Aid (BKK) equivalent to two months’ salary for state civil servants.

Premier Tan Sri Abang Johari Tun Openg said the payment, calculated based on November 2025 basic salary, will be disbursed this month and will cost the state RM131 million.

He also said the second phase of the Public Service Remuneration System (SSPA) salary adjustment — a seven per cent increase effective Jan 1, 2026 — will involve an additional RM56 million.

For federal civil servants serving in Sarawak, Abang Johari announced a one-off RM700 payment to be issued in the first quarter of 2026, with an estimated cost of RM98 million.

He said the incentives were meant to motivate public servants to continue improving service delivery.

The state will also provide a one-off RM500 payment to each state public service retiree, involving RM50 million.

Abang Johari further announced a one-off RM700 incentive for private media practitioners registered with the six recognised media associations in Sarawak as of Dec 1, 2025, citing their role in strengthening the state’s socio-economic development. — Bernama