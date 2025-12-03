KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — Sabah Bersatu secretary Yunus Nurdin today blamed the party’s crushing defeat in the 17th Sabah state election on what he described as weaknesses in the leadership of party president Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin.

Yunus said Sabah Bersatu’s machinery had been preparing intensively for the polls but was hampered by internal disputes, including disciplinary action and expulsions against leaders and members who criticised Muhyiddin.

He also alleged that the party provided no financial support for its 33 candidates, claiming some were forced to pawn their cars, homes and other assets to fund their campaigns.

“The lack of financial support made things difficult. Some candidates even had to pawn their cars, homes and personal assets to fight in this election. We are now in debt because of this. The failure of Bersatu Sabah is embarrassing.

“We want the president to take responsibility for his leadership failures, and we urge him to step down as Bersatu president and as Perikatan Nasional chairman,” he said at a press conference here.

Bersatu, contesting under PN, lost all 33 seats it contested in the state election. PN components Gerakan also failed to secure any of the three seats it contested, while PAS won one of five.

Yunus claimed that 20 of Bersatu’s 24 Sabah divisions support calls for Muhyiddin to resign, adding that he and his supporters are ready to quit en masse if the party takes action against them.

“We never considered leaving Bersatu because we built the party in Sabah with our own effort and money. Why should we leave? It is the weak leader who should resign,” he said.

He added that he has been unable to reach Sabah Bersatu chief Datuk Seri Dr Ronald Kiandee and urged him to step forward to help stabilise the party.— Bernama