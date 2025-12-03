IPOH, Dec 3 — Majlis Amanah Rakyat (MARA) has increased its financing allocation for entrepreneurs in Perak by RM30 million next year to help them strengthen their businesses and expand into international market.

MARA chairman Datuk Dr Asyraf Wajdi Dusuki said that for 2025, nearly RM26 million has been allocated for the development of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in the state, encompassing financing assistance, entrepreneurial training, mentoring programmes and consultancy services.

“What we want to focus on next year is ensuring that more entrepreneurs can break into the international market, at least at the Asean level.

“Through MARA’s special Gate to Global (GTG) programme, we provide support in all aspects to ensure they are prepared for international entry. To access foreign markets, entrepreneurs must comply with the conditions and standards imposed by those countries, and this is where MARA plays a critical role through the GTG initiative,” he said.

He said this when met by reporters after officiating and presenting awards to outstanding entrepreneurs at the Perak MARA Entrepreneur Awards Ceremony 2024-2025 here last night.

Asyraf Wajdi added that MARA is targeting a 30 to 40 per cent annual increase in the overall participation and achievements under the GTG programme starting next year.

“So, I believe we will continue to see steady growth in the programme’s success each year because at MARA, our principle of handholding remains.

“We do not want entrepreneurs to merely start their businesses — we want to ensure their sustainability and support their continued growth and expansion,” he said.

He said that currently, only 37 per cent of the approximately 647,000 entrepreneurs in the country are Bumiputera, with 88 per cent or about 569,000 of them categorised as micro-entrepreneurs.

“We have a long-term strategy to help those in the micro category progress to the small and eventually the medium category.

“However, our broader aspiration is to significantly increase participation in the halal market. Currently, the involvement of Bumiputera entrepreneurs in this sector remains relatively low, and we want to strengthen and expand their presence,” he said.

Meanwhile, the MARA Entrepreneur Awards (AURA) 2024-2025 for the Perak-level saw 12 entrepreneurs selected from 35 nominations across various categories, including Lifestyle Industry, Automotive, Services, Construction, Food & Beverage, Special Entrepreneur Programme, Inspirational Woman Entrepreneur, TVET Entrepreneur, IPMA Graduate, MARA Madani Wakaf Entrepreneur and Best Brand. — Bernama