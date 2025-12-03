KOTA BHARU, Dec 3 — The Kelantan government has approved standard operating procedures (SOP) for gold panning licence applications, with the process expected to open early next year.

Deputy Menteri Besar Datuk Mohamed Fadzli Hassan said the decision was endorsed at the state executive council meeting today, chaired by Menteri Besar Datuk Mohd Nassuruddin Daud, in line with Section 28 of the State Mineral Enactment 2001.

He said the newly approved SOPs will not take effect immediately as the ongoing flood season makes gold panning unsafe.

“We will announce when applications open, which is expected early next year,” he told reporters after the meeting at the Kota Darul Naim Complex.

Applications must be submitted directly to the Land and Mines Office (PTG), he said. Each licence will cost RM100 per year, must be renewed annually, is non-transferable, and is limited to Kelantan residents.

Gold panning will be permitted from 8am to 6pm on government land specifically gazetted for the activity. Mohamed Fadzli said new environmental regulations would also be introduced to prevent risks such as riverbank collapses.

He said all gold obtained must be sold to state-recognised buyers. These buyers must apply for their own PTG licence and will be subject to royalties payable to the state government.

He added that the minimum age for licence holders is under review, and that panning will be prohibited during the monsoon season.

Mohamed Fadzli said the SOPs aim to safeguard the welfare of panners and gold buyers while ensuring environmental sustainability. — Bernama