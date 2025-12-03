KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 3 — The debate on the Anti-Bully Bill 2025 will be among the key highlights of today’s Dewan Rakyat sitting.

According to the Order Paper published on Parliament’s official website, the bill is scheduled to be tabled for its second reading before being debated and passed by Members of Parliament, after the oral question-and-answer session.

Meanwhile, among the questions scheduled for the oral question-and-answer session is one from Vivian Wong Shir Yee (PH–Sandakan), who will ask whether the Ministry of Finance intends to replace the current government subsidy scheme with social assistance channelled via MyKad, following the successful implementation of the SARA programme distribution mechanism.

At the same session, Datuk Che Mohamad Zulkifly Jusoh (PN-Besut) will ask the Minister of Economy about the progress of plans to classify government assistance based on disposable income to ensure a fairer distribution of subsidies, including for segments of the T20 group who are also experiencing cost-of-living pressures.

Meanwhile, Syerleena Abdul Rashid (PH-Bukit Bendera) will question the Minister of Communications on the ministry’s plans to amend the Finas Act 1981 to regulate online content, including content distributed via streaming platforms and social media.

Also expected to draw attention is Datuk Wan Saifulruddin Wan Jan’s (PN-Tasek Gelugor) question to the Minister of Education on whether the ministry intends to introduce wardens as a designated position in schools that require them.

The current Dewan Rakyat sitting, which spans 35 days, will conclude tomorrow (December 4). — Bernama