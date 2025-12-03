KOTA KINABALU, Dec 3 — Constitutional lawyer Datuk Roger Chin has assured the public that his appointed as a nominated assemblyman in the state Legislative Assembly will not affect his fight for Sabah’s rights.

On his Facebook, Chin, said he would continue to be apolitical, as the only assemblyman not affiliated with any political party and was brought in his professional capacity.

“My independence is intact, and it will remain that way. If anything, this role gives me a firmer platform to speak up when it truly matters.

“This was not a political appointment. I was assured that I would remain independent. The role of a nominated assemblyman exists precisely for people who bring professional expertise into the Legislative Assembly — voices that can represent communities and issues that are often underrepresented or overlooked,” he said.

Chin, who is former Sabah Law Society president, was the main driver behind a landmark High Court case that saw the ruling favouring Sabah’s long time fight for the return of its 40 per cent revenue.

Chin said he was not given much notice of the appointment but believed it was the right move for his struggles.

“Eventually I realised that if I truly want to help finish what we started, I need to be on the platform where laws are made — not just critiquing from the outside, but negotiating directly where decisions are shaped

“So to everyone who is worried: I will continue to speak out, and I will continue to stand my ground. Independence isn’t just a condition for me — it’s the entire reason I accepted this responsibility in the first place,” he said.