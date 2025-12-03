KUCHING, Dec 3 — Efforts to upgrade healthcare facilities across Sarawak continue to gain momentum through several key initiatives, particularly under the Bitara Madani programme and additional allocations from the federal government.

State Deputy Premier, Datuk Amar Dr Sim Kui Hian said as of this year, 65.9 per cent of health clinics in Sarawak remain classified as dilapidated, marking a significant improvement from 76.4 per cent recorded during the same period last year.

He said this progress is driven by the Bitara Madani initiative implemented since 2023, supported by RM100 million allocated for infrastructure and clinical equipment upgrades, along with RM5.2 million for low-value assets and capital items for 2025.

“As of November this year, a total of RM67.5 million has been channelled through the Bitara Madani initiative statewide,” he said during his winding-up speech at the State Legislative Assembly sitting here, today.

Dr Sim, who is also state Minister for Public Health, Housing and Local Government said the federal government has also allocated an additional RM50 million for six projects aimed at upgrading dilapidated healthcare facilities in Sarawak.

“All six projects are currently in the pre-implementation stage, with tender procurement to be called once the Sarawak Public Works Department (JKR) finalises the design.

“The upcoming projects include upgrades for Klinik Kesihatan (KK) Biawak in Lundu, KK Tepus in Selangau, KK Kuala Lawas in Lawas, KK Tun Abang Haji Openg in Subis, KK Tanjung Bijat in Sri Aman, as well as the construction of an Isolation Ward at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Sarawak General Hospital,” he said.

Under the pilot project initiative, he said two new clinics namely KK Nanga Atoi and KK Nanga Ngungun have been approved with a total estimated cost of RM12.8 million.

“Both clinics are currently under construction, with KK Nanga Atoi expected to be completed by the end of this year and KK Nanga Ngungun by the third quarter of 2026.

“For the year 2025, the Ministry of Health has allocated RM52.8 million for upgrading, renovation and repair works for health clinics across Sarawak,” he said.

He added this includes RM40 million under Bitara Madani, RM7.5 million for rural clinic services, RM1.3 million for quarters upgrading and repairs, and RM4 million for the solar hybrid project at KK Long Semadoh. — Bernama