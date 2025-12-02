PUTRAJAYA, Dec 2 — The Federal Territories Islamic Religious Department (Jawi) yesterday recorded statements from a group of men who were caught for suspected involvement in immoral activities at a health club in the federal capital last Friday.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, said the suspects were summoned to the Jawi Enforcement Division office to record their statements to assist in the investigation.

In a statement yesterday, he said the process was carried out under Section 59 of the Syariah Criminal Procedures (Federal Territories) Act 1997 (Act 560).

“Jawi has completed its investigations into the suspected individuals under Section 25 (for sodomy), Section 29 (indecent act in public places) and Section 47 (attempt) of the Federal Territories Syariah Criminal Offences Act 1997 (Act 559),” he said.

He said the suspects appeared before the Investigation Branch of the Jawi Enforcement Division and cooperated fully during the statement-recording session.

“Next, statements from witnesses will be recorded in the near future to gather further information and evidence to support the investigation,” he said.

Mohd Na’im urged all parties not to downplay issues of moral decay, warning that if left unchecked, such behaviour could erode the identity of future generations and damage the nation’s dignity.

“Religious propagation institutions must intensify efforts to convey a clear and proper understanding of Islam to the community,” he said.

Last Friday, 17 civil servants were among 208 individuals arrested in the raid, which also involved the seizure of condoms and several equipment believed to be used for immoral purposes. — Bernama