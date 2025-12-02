JOHOR BARU, Dec 2 — JLand Group (JLG), the real estate and infrastructure arm of Johor Corporation (JCorp), today unveiled Ibrahim Technopolis (IBTEC), a 7,290-acre integrated development positioned as a key driver of the Johor–Singapore Special Economic Zone (JS-SEZ).

The large-scale flagship project — incorporating digital and advanced industries within a sustainable smart-city framework — is located in Sedenak, Kulai, about 50km from Johor Baru. It is also linked to the Senai International Airport and the nearby Kulai railway station.

Set to be part of the JS-SEZ, IBTEC will be developed over the next 25 years and modelled after circular cities designed to be regenerative, promoting inclusive growth, reinvesting in talent and local enterprises, and embedding sustainability across urban life.

The project carries an estimated gross development value of RM27 billion and will form the backbone of the JS-SEZ’s digital economy. It aims to boost higher-value industries through a connected platform bringing together medical technology (medtech) and life sciences, advanced manufacturing, logistics, data centres and agriculture technology.

With research and development capabilities, sustainable practices and a strong digital backbone, IBTEC is positioned to elevate Johor’s industrial base towards more complex, high-value activities — making production smarter, supply chains more resilient and operations more efficient.

JLG group managing director Datuk Akmal Ahmad said IBTEC is a sustainable and innovation-led development.

“We are currently building the infrastructure, systems and execution capacity so that investors can come in faster and grow with more certainty,” he said during a media briefing at the DoubleTree by Hilton Johor Baru today.

The briefing, attended by senior JLG executives, gave an insight into IBTEC’s main focus ahead of its official launch by Johor Regent Tunku Mahkota Ismail at Dataran Mahkota in Kota Iskandar later this evening.

Akmal, who is also JCorp’s real estate and infrastructure division director, said IBTEC will be one of the world’s largest integrated innovation sandboxes, supported by scalable infrastructure, an open digital platform and enabling institutions.

“It is also being designed to shape the future of living in and around an industrial district,” he said.

He added that JLG’s development strategy will ensure economic uplift is matched by resilient, people-centred communities featuring housing, amenities, public spaces and mobility options connected to digital services.

“This translates to predictive maintenance for shared facilities, reliable transit, safer streets and more responsive urban services.

“We will measure IBTEC’s success not only by the investments it attracts, but by how it helps Malaysians and Johoreans move up the value chain — as workers, entrepreneurs and communities,” he said, adding that this is how JLG intends to demonstrate the real impact of its ecosystem.

Akmal said JLG aims to be different, and IBTEC reflects that ambition.

“On a single, unified canvas, IBTEC allows us to do what a typical developer cannot — design industrial, urban and digital infrastructure as one system, and stay with it over the long term,” he said.

IBTEC has been earmarked as a major circular city within the JS-SEZ, aimed at driving cross-border investment, digital infrastructure and sustainable urbanisation.