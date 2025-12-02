KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The flood situation in Terengganu, Selangor, Kelantan, Perak and Pahang continues to improve, with fewer evacuees recorded at temporary relief centres (PPS) as of 9pm yesterday.

In Terengganu, the number of evacuees dropped to 287 people from 102 families compared with 511 people from 178 families yesterday afternoon.

According to the Terengganu Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat, 245 evacuees from 92 families remain at two PPS — Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol and SK Rengas Bekah — while in Marang, 42 evacuees from 10 families are still housed at SK Paya Resak.

In Selangor, the number of evacuees decreased to 1,918 people from 543 families, down from 2,224 people from 613 families yesterday afternoon.

The Infobencana portal of the Social Welfare Department (JKM) reported that the number of PPS in operation also fell to 27 from 29 previously, across four districts — Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Sabak Bernam.

In Kelantan, the number of evacuees also dropped to 203 people from 82 families last night compared with 353 people from 129 families this afternoon. All evacuees remain at PPS Pasir Mas.

In Perak, the number of evacuees decreased slightly to 3,684 people from 1,090 families across 21 PPS in five affected districts, compared with 3,837 people from 1,156 families yesterday afternoon.

The JPBN Perak Secretariat said Hilir Perak still recorded the highest number of evacuees at 1,786 people, followed by Bagan Datuk (903), Manjung (506), Perak Tengah (464) and Larut, Matang and Selama (25).

In Pahang, the number of evacuees dropped to 200 people from 52 families compared with 289 people from 79 families earlier.

According to Infobencana JKM, 126 evacuees from 34 families are placed at four PPS in Bera, 42 evacuees from 11 families at four PPS in Temerloh, 25 evacuees from six families at one PPS in Maran and seven evacuees from one family at one PPS in Kuantan.

Meanwhile, in Perlis, the number of evacuees increased to 1,503 people tonight from 1,387 yesterday afternoon, housed at eight PPS in Padang Besar, Kangar and Arau.

In Kedah, the number of evacuees remains unchanged at 219 people from 64 families, staying at two PPS in Kubang Pasu. — Bernama