KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — The flood situation in the Peninsula is improving, with a reduction in the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres as of 8am today.

In Selangor, there is a slight drop in the number of people placed at relief centres, with 1,835 people from 523 families this morning, compared to 1,918 people from 543 families last night.

According to the Social Welfare Department (JKM) Infobencana website, 27 centres are still operating in four districts: Kuala Selangor, Sepang, Kuala Langat and Sabak Bernam.

Floods in Terengganu have almost subsided, with the number of evacuees dropping to 37 people from 22 families, compared to 287 people from 102 families at 8 pm yesterday. All the evacuees are currently sheltering at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Atas Tol, Kuala Terengganu and SK Paya Resak, Marang relief centres.

Similarly, Kelantan also recorded a drop, with 178 people from 69 families, compared to 203 people from 82 families yesterday, sheltering at the Pasir Mas relief centres.

The flood situation is also improving in Perak, with 3,610 people from 1,061 families, compared to 3,684 people from 1,090 families last night, seeking shelter at 21 relief centres in five districts this morning.

The Perak State Disaster Management Committee (SDMC) Secretariat said Hilir Perak still had the highest number of evacuees of 1,716 people, followed by Bagan Datuk (899), Manjung (506), Perak Tengah (464), as well as Larut, Matang and Selama (25).

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) has forecast good weather conditions in the 12 districts of Perak for the whole day.

Meanwhile, in Kedah, the number of evacuees also dropped to 169 people from 52 families from last night’s total of 219 people from 64 families.

According to the Kedah SDMC, all the victims are from Kubang Pasu and they are all sheltering at the Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Padang Pekan and SK Tunjang relief centres.

Although it has been sunny and there has been no rain for the past few days, the victims have still not returned home due to the unsafe condition of their homes.

In Pahang, the number of flood evacuees reduced slightly to 198 people from 51 families, compared to 200 victims from 52 families last night.

According to the Pahang SDMC Secretariat, 126 victims are still placed at four relief centres in Bera and 40 people in four centres in Temerloh. Meanwhile, 25 evacuees in Maran and seven in Kuantan are sheltering at one relief centre each in their respective districts.

The Pekan District Police posted on Facebook that SK Temai was closed today due to student safety concerns as its grounds were flooded following the overflow of Sungai Pahang.

The publicinfobanjir website, meanwhile, said that three rivers in Pahang had reached the danger level this morning, namely Sungai Pahang in Kuala Sungai Chini, Pekan; Lubuk Paku, Maran and Sungai Triang at Jambatan Keretapi, Bera.

In Perlis, the number of victims dropped to 1,351, with six relief centres still operating in Padang Besar, Kangar and Arau, compared to 1,503 people in eight relief centres last night. — Bernama