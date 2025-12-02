KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 2 — Sabah DAP has decided not to accept any positions within the Sabah government, including appointments to the Sabah State Legislative Assembly, said secretary-general Anthony Loke.

He said this decision was presented by Sabah DAP during an emergency meeting of the party’s Central Executive Committee (CEC) to discuss the results of the Sabah state election held last night.

Loke added that although Sabah DAP will not be part of the state government structure, the party’s leaders will continue to serve the people of Sabah actively and work to restore their confidence.

On the Sabah state election, Loke said the election results reflect a serious crisis of confidence in both DAP and Pakatan Harapan (PH).

“We have received a clear signal from the voters. The leaders and members involved in the campaign were highly aware of the widespread dissatisfaction among the people throughout the campaign period,” he said in a statement today.

Loke also said that DAP will gather all the feedback received and collaborate with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim to fast-track the reform agenda in the next six months.

The 17th Sabah state election, held last Saturday, saw DAP Sabah fail to secure any seats out of the eight contested.

The eight seats included six previously held by DAP—Luyang, Kapayan, Likas, Tanjong Papat, Elopura, and Sri Tanjong, as well as two new seats, Tanjung Aru and Kemabong. — Bernama