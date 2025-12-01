JOHOR BAHRU, Dec 1 — A 53-year-old senior military intelligence officer claimed trial in the Sessions Court here today to a charge of soliciting bribes in exchange for not reporting contraband cigarette-smuggling activities in Kota Tinggi, Johor.

The accused, Lieutenant Colonel Kamarulzaman Ali, who heads the psychological warfare operations and campaign planning branch at the Malaysian Defence Intelligence Organisation (MDIO), pleaded not guilty after the charge was read before Judge Datuk Ahmad Kamal Arifin Ismail.

According to the charge sheet, he allegedly solicited RM1,500 in cash through two individuals for each successful smuggling trip that landed in the waters south of Johor.

The alleged bribe served as an inducement for him to overlook cigarette-smuggling activities in Kota Tinggi, which fell under his duties as an intelligence officer.

The offence was purportedly committed at Warung Lobster, Teluk Ramunia in Pengerang, Kota Tinggi, in October 2022.

He was charged under Section 16(a)(B) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act 2009, which concerns corrupt activities by a public officer.

The offence is punishable by imprisonment of up to 20 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of the bribe or RM10,000, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

MACC deputy public prosecutor A’thirah Mohd Azuarizanuddin did not offer bail as the offence is non-bailable.

However, Kamarulzaman’s counsel S. Sangkari requested bail, noting that the accused is still employed and supporting his wife and a son studying at a higher-learning institution. The lawyer added that he is also caring for his ailing mother.

Sangkari further asked the court not to withhold Kamarulzaman’s passport, saying there was no risk of him absconding, and requested that bail be set at RM10,000.

The court then allowed bail at RM10,000 with a local guarantor. Kamarulzaman must also report to the Kuala Lumpur MACC office once a month as part of his bail conditions.

Separately, A’thirah applied for the case to be transferred to the Kuala Lumpur Sessions Court under Section 104 of the Subordinate Courts Act 1948, as the accused faces another corruption charge there filed on October 31.