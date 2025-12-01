KUCHING, Dec 1 — Sarawak holds participation in 21 production sharing contracts across offshore and onshore areas through Petroleum Sarawak Berhad (Petros), said Deputy Minister of International Trade, Industry and Investment Datuk Dr Malcolm Mussen Lamoh.

He said projects under the Sarawak Gas Roadmap are progressing according to plan, with several key initiatives moving into advanced stages of implementation.

“Continued upstream investment by Petros, Petroliam Nasional Berhad (Petronas), Shell and other operators in onshore and offshore exploration and development activities reinforces the state’s strategy to ensure energy security, expand domestic production, and capture greater value for its people,” he said when winding up for his ministry during the State Legislative Assembly (DUN) sitting here on Monday.

Mussen added that Sarawak’s downstream petrochemical industry has also benefited from the robust upstream and midstream development in the state’s oil and gas sector.

He noted that the RM7 billion Sarawak Methanol Complex has exported approximately 750,000 metric tonnes of methanol to major markets including China, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Indonesia and India.

“This marks Sarawak’s successful entry into the global methanol value chain through our competitiveness in downstream petrochemicals,” he said.

In a related development, Mussen said the expansion of the state’s oil and gas sector has also spurred growth across related industries, particularly the shipbuilding and ship repair (SBSR) sector for vessel construction, maintenance and refurbishment services.

He said around 60 of Malaysia’s 100 shipyards are located in Sarawak, making the state the country’s shipbuilding hub.

“These shipyards have expanded their capabilities to cater to the domestic oil and gas sector as well as international commercial and leisure activities. Their global exports to Australia, Indonesia, Singapore, the Middle East and Europe, among others, have increased from RM345 million in 2021 to RM873 million in 2025.”

He added that Sarawak’s SBSR industry is well positioned to enter higher-value segments, including liquefied natural gas (LNG)-powered vessels, hybrid propulsion systems and advanced maritime engineering solutions, supported by strong synergy between energy development and maritime capabilities. — The Borneo Post