BAGAN DATUK, Dec 1 — The National Disaster Management Agency (Nadma) is on alert for the possibility of a second wave of floods, while ensuring coordination of bantuan wang ihsan (compassionate aid) and that the requirements of victims are met immediately.

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi said preparations have been enhanced following the extraordinary weather phenomenon, including the occurrence of a tropical cyclone (Senyar Tropical Storm) in the Straits of Malacca, which rarely occurs, causing previously unaffected areas to be inundated.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National Disaster Management Committee chairman, said additional assistance has been coordinated and is in place so compassionate aid can be disbursed.

“According to the regulation, three days after the temporary relief centre is closed, compassionate aid is given. My instruction is that there is nothing wrong with giving it out when they are still at the centre. I have instructed that, starting today, this aid must be provided, as they urgently need money to buy new household equipment and appliances to replace those damaged by floods.

“I know that it is insufficient, but the government’s concern is to help, and we do not pay out compensation because this is fated by Allah SWT, and we must accept it,” he told reporters after attending a briefing on the flood situation here today.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the Bagan Datuk Member of Parliament, said preparations for the possibility of a second or third wave of floods have also been coordinated.

“Because we (Nadma), coincidentally, held the preparedness month in Jerantut, Pahang, last month, and we have also coordinated it at the national, state and district levels. So, this coordination will be much better this time, Insya-Allah,” he said.

On his visit to several relief centres here today, Ahmad Zahid said water could not be distributed to the areas where the centres are located due to a burst pipe.

He added that he has asked the Perak Water Board (LAP) to send water tankers to the affected areas to pump water into the centres’ main tanks so that the evacuees there have full access to water.

He thanked the parties involved in helping to resolve flood problems nationwide, including in the Bagan Datuk district.

Earlier, he visited the Dewan Umno relief centre before attending the briefing. He then visited the District Office Hall and Tanah Bagan Datuk relief centres, surveyed his residence in Kampung Sungai Nipah Darat and visited the Bagan Datuk Youth and Sports Ministry Hall relief centre. — Bernama