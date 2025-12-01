KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Kuala Lumpur police will review the standard operating procedures (SOPs) related to a recent raid on a health club suspected of being used for immoral activities, to ensure that every enforcement action taken yields a positive impact on the community.

Kuala Lumpur police chief Datuk Fadil Marsus said that the raid, conducted on a premises believed to be a centre for illicit activities, revealed several shortcomings that must be addressed to prevent the loss of crucial evidence.

“We (the police) do not want a situation where raids and arrests are carried out, but in the end the evidence is inadmissible, or the investigation cannot proceed.

“Every offence has its elements, and there are specific requirements that must be met. It is not easy to accuse someone, including in cases involving sodomy or other negative social activities,” he told reporters after the handover ceremony of the Masih Ada Yang Sayang donation by the Federal Territories Islamic Religious Council to 70 personnel of the Kuala Lumpur contingent police headquarters here today.

Fadil said that the police, together with local authorities (PBTs) and the religious department, are now working collaboratively to ensure that the premises involved do not resume operations.

On Nov 28, 17 civil servants were among 208 individuals arrested during a police raid on a health club in Chow Kit, believed to have been used for unnatural sexual activities.

During the operation, police seized condoms and several other items suspected to be used for immoral purposes.

The two-storey premises had reportedly been operating for between eight and 10 months, opening from 5 pm to 11 pm on weekdays and from 3 pm to 11 pm on weekends. — Bernama