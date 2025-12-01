KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — Intel Corporation has announced an additional investment worth RM860 million to make Malaysia its assembly and test operations hub, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

He said the investment reflects confidence in the country’s long-term planning, including the New Industrial Master Plan 2030.

“Intel also expressed its appreciation for the continuous support of the Malaysian government, particularly for the development of the advanced packaging facility in Penang, which involves RM12 billion in capital expenditure and is now 99 per cent complete,” Anwar said in a post on his official social media today.

The prime minister received a courtesy visit from Malaysian-born Intel Corporation chief executive officer Lip-Bu Tan, who has brought pride to the nation in the global semiconductor and software industries. “During the meeting, we discussed developments in the semiconductor sector and efforts to strengthen Malaysia’s position as a destination for high-quality investments,” he said.

Anwar also welcomed Intel’s collaboration with education and training institutions through elective subjects and research and development projects that have received a funding commitment of RM2.8 million over the past two years. “All these investments reflect the confidence of a global company in Malaysia as a key partner in driving innovation, strengthening the local talent ecosystem, and maintaining the nation’s competitiveness on the world stage,” he added. — Bernama