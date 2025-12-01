KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — More than 1,000 Malaysian-owned vehicles are believed to be stranded in Hat Yai, southern Thailand, after severe flooding inundated the city from November 22.

According to Berita Harian, Leong Beng Tat, chair of the Sungai Petani Volunteer Firefighting Team (PBS), said between 1,200 and 1,500 vehicles were caught in the floods, including cars submerged in hotel basement car parks.

Recovery efforts have been hampered by restrictions that prevent Malaysian tow trucks from entering the affected areas.

“Malaysian tow trucks simply aren’t allowed in. So the vehicles have to be moved by Thai tow trucks up to the border before we can take over,” Leong said, as reported by the national daily.

He said the limitation has left some owners to arrange their own towing in Thailand, as many insurance policies do not cover incidents abroad. Others have resigned themselves to abandoning their vehicles due to extensive damage.

Leong said his team had received numerous messages of thanks from Malaysians who were rescued during the operation. A total of 23 Malaysian volunteer rescue teams were deployed to assist those trapped by the floods.

“Many expressed their gratitude. Everyone we rescued later told us they had made it home safely,” he said.

Floodwaters in Hat Yai, he added, have been slow to recede because the area sits on low ground.

Leong also recalled an incident involving a false message that claimed a Malaysian tourist had died.

“We had to drop other work and go searching, but when we arrived, there was no such case. It’s disheartening when people circulate these stories,” he said.

The rescue operation itself was far from straightforward.

“Two of our boats capsized due to strong currents,” Leong said.

“We risked our lives to reach people, but some still sent misleading messages hoping to be rescued first.”

He said all the victims they eventually reached were in good condition and visibly relieved to see Malaysian rescuers on the ground.

“They were glad to see us there, and proud of the effort we put in,” he added.