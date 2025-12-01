KOTA KINABALU, Dec 1 — Barisan Nasional (BN) is expected to be part of the new Sabah Cabinet after state Umno secretary Datuk Jafry Arifin was seen seated in the front row at the swearing-in ceremony at Istana Seri Kinabalu, the official residence of the Yang di-Pertua Negeri of Sabah, Tun Musa Aman.

He was seated alongside other GRS leaders and Pakatan Harapan’s sole assemblyman, Datuk Jamawi Jaafar.

Also present was Datuk Masidi Manjun, who is expected to be retained as state finance minister and is likely to continue as a deputy chief minister.

PBS president Datuk Joachim Gunsalam and Upko president Datuk Ewon Benedick were also seen in the front row and are poised to be appointed as deputy chief ministers.

MORE TO COME