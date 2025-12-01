KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 1 — The Dewan Rakyat today passed the Supply (Budget) Bill 2026 after it was tabled by Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim on Oct 10.

The Bill was approved after securing majority support of Members of Parliament through a voice vote.

Dewan Rakyat Speaker Tan Sri Johari Abdul announced the decision following the third reading of the Bill by Finance Minister II Datuk Seri Amir Hamzah Azizan.

Budget 2026 marks the fourth budget under the Madani Government and the first under the 13th Malaysia Plan (13MP).

Themed “Belanjawan Rakyat” (A Budget for the People), it allocates RM470 billion in public expenditure, comprising RM338.2 billion for operating expenditure and RM81 billion for development. It also includes investments from government-linked investment companies (RM30 billion), public-private initiatives (RM10 billion) as well as federal statutory bodies and Minister of Finance Incorporated companies (RM10.8 billion). — Bernama