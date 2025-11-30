KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 30 — Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail has expressed his condolences to the family of Constable Muhammad Rahimi Amirudin, who was found drowned after being swept away by strong currents near Klinik Desa Giching in Sepang.

“His passing is a tremendous loss to the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and to the nation’s entire security forces.”

“May his soul be granted forgiveness and mercy, and placed among the righteous. I also pray that Allah bestows reward upon him for his service and contributions to the country,” he said in a Facebook post today.

The body of the victim was found at 7.30am today by the search team.

It was reported that the Perodua Bezza he was driving skidded into a drain in a flood-hit area near Klinik Desa Giching at 11pm on Friday. — Bernama