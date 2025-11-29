KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Light rain across Sabah’s west coast this morning did little to deter voters from turning out early to cast their votes in the 17th Sabah State Election.

A Bernama survey at several polling centres found voters gathering as early as 7am, umbrellas in hand, even though all 882 polling stations officially opened at 7.30am.

A high early turnout, including elderly voters, was observed at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Bahang in Penampang, SK Pekan Ansip in Sook, SK Serusup in Tuaran, and Sekolah Menengah Kebangsaan (SMK) Bukit Garam in Kinabatangan.

At SK Kokol in Tuaran, voter Canisius Einus, 32, said he arrived early as he needed to accompany his wife to vote in another district later.

“I hope everyone comes out to vote early. It’s our civic duty,” said the school teacher.

To ensure smooth voting, Election Commission (EC) staff were on standby to assist voters entering the polling lanes, providing wheelchairs to those who needed them.

The Malaysian Meteorological Department (MetMalaysia) urged voters via Facebook to plan their journeys carefully.

Voters were also advised to stay alert and follow the latest weather updates, forecasts, and warnings through MetMalaysia’s website, the myCuaca app, official social media channels, and the hotline 1-300-22-1638.

Meanwhile, Bernama observed a landslide along the main road leading to SK Kokol in Tuaran. However, the route remained passable for motorists. — Bernama