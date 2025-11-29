KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi has extended his well wishes to all Sabahans casting their ballots in today’s 17th Sabah State Election.

In a Facebook post, the Barisan Nasional (BN) chairman and Umno president called on voters to exercise the power entrusted to them by choosing the best representatives for Sabah’s future.

“Today is an important day for all Sabahans to fulfil their civic duty as voters. I wish all Sabahans well as they carry out this mandate.

“Everything is now in your hands. Use the rights and power given to you to choose the best leaders for the state’s future. Vote with calm hearts and thoughtful consideration,” he wrote.

Zahid also advised voters to plan their travels carefully, follow the authorities’ instructions, and prioritise personal safety, especially given the current unpredictable weather.

“I pray that your affairs are eased and that the voting process runs smoothly and in an orderly manner. Insya-Allah. Happy voting, people of Sabah,” he said. — Bernama