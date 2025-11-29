TELUK INTAN, Nov 29 — To cope with the increasing flood victims, the Hilir Perak district police headquarters (IPD) has, from Nov 27, been serving as a relief centre for those in immediate need of shelter.

Hilir Perak district police chief ACP Dr Bakri Zainal Abidin said that the move was taken to meet the growing needs of flood victims, as there were currently no other suitable locations available.

“This relief centre is currently sheltering 175 victims. We have opened the multipurpose hall, and its operations are coordinated by the District Office, Teluk Intan Municipal Council (MPTI) and other agencies.

“For now, the situation is under control, and all daily operations continue as usual, including handling reports and complaints related to other cases,” he told Bernama today, while urging the victims at the centres to adhere to the instructions and procedures in place to ensure smooth management and the safety of all.

As of 12 noon today, 6,173 victims from 1,903 families are taking shelter at 46 relief centres across Perak, including 1,935 victims from 589 families in Hilir Perak, where 12 centres have been opened since Nov 24.

Meanwhile, 61-year-old Aishah Kassim from Kampung Batu 9, Changkat Jong, said she and her husband, Zulkifly Sungep, 61, had been forced to relocate twice since the floods struck, as water levels in their residential area rose rapidly.

The mother of four said that they were first relocated to the Langkap relief centre on Nov 25 before moving to Hilir Perak IPD when the hall they had been using was vacated.

Aishah recalled that three days of continuous heavy rain caused their home to be flooded on Nov 25.

“Water started coming into the house around 7 pm and within five minutes, it was up to our waists. It was really heartbreaking; most of our belongings were submerged, and the only thing we managed to save was the fridge,” she said.

She said this flood was the worst they had experienced since 2023 and hoped the floodwaters would recede soon. — Bernama