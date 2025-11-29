KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 29 — The flood situation in most states had improved by midday today, with the number of evacuees at temporary relief centres (PPS) decreasing nationwide, except for Selangor, which recorded an increase.

In TERENGGANU, which remains the worst-affected state, the number fell to 9,584 people from 2,864 families as of noon, down from 10,399 this morning.

According to the Social Welfare Department’s (JKM) InfoBencana website, Kemaman continued to record the highest number at 2,271 people across 16 PPS, followed by Marang (1,804), Kuala Terengganu (1,662), Kuala Nerus (1,529), Setiu (1,074), Dungun (714), Hulu Terengganu (498) and Besut (32).

The Public Works Department (JKR) website reported that 16 roads across the state remain closed due to flooding.

In PERAK, the number of evacuees also dropped to 6,173 people from 1,903 families, who are still sheltering in 46 PPS across six districts, down from 6,507 reported this morning.

The State Disaster Management Committee (JPBN) Secretariat reported that Manjung recorded the highest number of evacuees at 2,307, followed by Perak Hilir (1,935), Perak Tengah (1,324), Bagan Datuk (502), Larut, Matang and Selama (79), and Muallim (26).

In PERLIS, the number of evacuees dropped to 6,159, down from 6,869 this morning, housed across 24 PPS in Padang Besar, Arau and Kangar. A Bernama survey found that major roads in the Arau and Kangar districts, which were previously flooded, are now fully passable.

Meanwhile, in SELANGOR, the number of evacuees continued to rise to 4,366 people from 1,208 families, up from 4,141 this morning.

According to the JKM Infobencana website, 32 PPS are operating in Klang, Kuala Selangor, Sabak Bernam, Sepang and Kuala Langat.

In KEDAH, the JBPN reported a decrease to 3,302 people from 1,023 families across 14 PPS in Kubang Pasu and Kota Setar, down from 3,452 this morning.

According to the official PublicInfoBanjir website, Sungai Bata has exceeded the danger level at 10.707 metres (m), while Sungai Anak Bukit has passed the warning level at 2.53m.

In PAHANG, there was a slight decrease in the number of evacuees to 2,268 from 2,387 this morning.

Jerantut has become the latest affected district, with 14 individuals from three families sheltering at a PPS. Kuantan recorded the highest number (849), followed by Raub (715), Lipis (494) and Maran (196).

PublicInfoBanjir also reported that five major rivers have exceeded danger levels: Sungai Pahang in Kuala Tembeling, Jerantut (53.87m); Sungai Pahang at Waterfront (F1), Bera (28.89m); Sungai Tembeling in Kampung Merting, Jerantut (61.33m); Sungai Jelai in Jeram Bungor, Lipis (62.28m); and Sungai Pahang in Kuala Krau, Temerloh (41.51m).

Meanwhile, in KELANTAN, the number of evacuees has fallen to 2,152 individuals from 803 families, down from 3,000 this morning. The affected districts are Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Tanah Merah, Machang, and Gua Musang.

Several major rivers in the state remain at caution, warning, and danger levels, including Sungai Golok in Rantau Panjang, which is currently at 9.97m, still above the danger level but showing a declining trend.

In NEGERI SEMBILAN, the number of evacuees across six PPS fell slightly to 373 individuals from 138 families as of 12.45 pm, compared to 375 individuals from 149 families this morning.

MELAKA also recorded a decline, with 267 people from 76 families still housed in relief centres, down from 298 individuals from 86 families at 8 am. The Sekolah Kebangsaan Masjid Tanah PPS has been closed after all evacuees were allowed to return home. — Bernama