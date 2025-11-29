KOTA KINABALU, Nov 29 — Ballot boxes for the 17th Sabah state election from several District Voting Centres (PDMs) have arrived at the vote counting centre starting this afternoon.

A survey found that in Semporna, Election Commission (EC) officers were seen carrying ballot boxes from Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Pulau Denawan in Sulabayan state constituency using a helicopter, before landing at Semporna District Town Hall at 1.17 pm.

The ballot boxes were then taken to the Vote Counting Centre at the Semporna Arena Community Hall.

In Ranau, ballot boxes from Longut and Tiang PDM for the Paginatan constituency arrived at the Ranau Community Hall Vote Counting Centre at 1.23 pm.

Meanwhile, in Nabawan, the first two ballot boxes, from SK Saliliran and SK Mamagun, arrived at the Nabawan District Council Multipurpose Hall Vote Tallying Centre at 12.40 pm and 1.05 pm respectively, after both polling centres closed at 12 pm.

The 17th Sabah polls saw a total of 882 polling centres and 3,559 channels open since 7.30 am this morning to give 1.74 million voters the opportunity to choose their candidates in the 73 contested state seats.

