KUANTAN, Nov 29 — Access to Puncak Arabella Apartment in Tanah Rata, Cameron Highlands, which was cut off by a landslide yesterday, has been reopened after road-clearing work was completed this morning.

Cameron Highlands district police chief Supt Azri Ramli said residents who were stranded have safely returned home.

He said the landslide, which occurred on a slope near Block C of the residential building, was caused by continuous heavy rainfall, disrupting access to 346 homes and placing 28 units in the block at risk

“A total of 53 residents from 13 families were affected, with most of them taking shelter at relatives’ homes, while 17 individuals were placed at the relief centre at Dewan Puncak Arabella,” he said in a statement today.

Azri said the swift response of various agencies, including the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM), the Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM), and the Civil Defence Force (APM), had successfully brought the situation under control.

“The Public Works Department, Cameron Highlands District Council, and SMR Selenggara (Pahang) Sdn Bhd carried out the clearing work, while JBPM deployed a Fire Rescue Tender engine to remove debris from the affected road,” he said.

According to Azri, the APM had carried out evacuation operations and set up cubicle tents at the relief centre, after which the Social Welfare Department distributed refreshment kits, bedding, and blankets to the victims. — Bernama