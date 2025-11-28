KUALA LUMPUR, Nov 28 — Drug syndicates along the Malaysia-Thailand border have been caught smuggling contraband hidden in the rectums of livestock, the General Operations Force (GOF) has revealed.

GOF southeast brigade commander Ahmad Radzi Hussain told Berita Harian that the tactic, especially along the Kelantan border, is not new, with cows and pigs used to transport drugs such as marijuana and methamphetamine.

“These drugs are usually brought from countries in the Golden Triangle into Thailand, and syndicates then conceal them inside livestock to move them through the rat trails along the Kelantan border,” he was quoted as saying.

Radzi said smugglers took advantage of enforcement officers’ hesitancy to inspect livestock, particularly pigs.

During the monsoon season, syndicates would also transport drugs across the swollen Sungai Golok, tying sacks to ropes and pulling them from one bank to the other, especially in Rantau Panjang and Tumpat.

He added that the brigade had seized drugs worth about RM8.3 million from January up to yesterday.

“We recorded 281 drug-related cases, with 236 arrests. The most seized drug was crystal meth at 200kg, followed by marijuana at 108.6kg and 19,500 meth pills,” Radzi was quoted as saying.

The porous border between Malaysia and Thailand, particularly around Sungai Golok in Kelantan, remains a key corridor for narcotics smuggling.

Traffickers exploit dense forests, narrow river terrain, and numerous illegal crossings to evade enforcement. In recent years, authorities have stepped up efforts, including closing unauthorised jetties and land routes, which has helped reduce some flows of contraband.

Despite these measures, smuggling continues as traffickers adapt with more covert methods, such as moving smaller consignments, using livestock, or leveraging shallow riverbanks to transport drugs. Border districts like Pasir Mas, Tumpat, Jeli, and Tanah Merah are seen as persistent smuggling hubs, with economic hardship among local populations continuing to drive involvement in illicit activities.